Timothy Buchanan – Mortgage Agent

After 20 years in athlete development, coaching, and team management across North America, Europe, Australia, and South America, Tim went back to school in the early 2010s and graduated with Honours in Business-Accounting in 2014. After working as a Financial Advisor at Scotia Bank, he joined the Mortgage Industry as an agent in 2018.

Tim prides himself on providing exceptional communication and service through a client-centred approach, finding the best solutions for each unique situation be it self-employed/commission-based, a refinance, or a construction project.

“By looking at each situation with both short and long term goals in mind, we can provide you with a plan to be mortgage healthy and happy now and in the years to come.”