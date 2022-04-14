Tasha Renaud – Manager of Mortgage Services

Tasha has over 15 years of Banking and Finance experience, servicing Fortune 500 companies and governments. This experience has garnered Tasha a personal and practical approach in dealing with her clients’ finances. Real solutions are always top of mind for Tasha, and her clients will attest to this.

Tasha used a mortgage agent when purchasing her first home and came to realise that this is something she would like to do for others and be a part of such a big financial decision.

She uses her life experiences and knowledge to help train other mortgage professionals.

Tasha’s goal is to ensure mortgage agents receive the training, support and mentorship they require and clients always receive the best mortgage solutions for their specific situation and needs.