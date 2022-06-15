Loading...
Sandi Mileta-Clancy – Mortgage Agent

After 20 years of experience in the Commercial Real Estate Industry, managing leading commercial real estate assets and highly successful teams in Toronto, Sandi is excited to utilize her experience in finance, leadership and customer service, to deliver solutions. With a focus on results, accuracy and exceptional client service, Sandi is here to support clients and lenders in this role at a SafeBride Financial Group.

416-716-0390

