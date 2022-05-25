Samantha Stewart – Senior Executive Assistant to Chris Karram

Samantha has a wealth of experience in client service. Her seven years as an Event Manager at Bassett Events Inc. allowed her to build experience in meeting the multiple needs and expectations of clients. Samantha’s attention to detail and organized nature translated well into the role of Senior Executive Assistant at Gluskin Sheff for the CIO and Chief Risk Officer. Her role at Safebridge Private Wealth is to support Chris Karram as Senior Executive Assistant to ensure a seamless client experience.