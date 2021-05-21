Rocco Lau – Junior Admin for Elisseos Iriotakis

With 8+ years of retail and corporate banking experience with TD Canada Trust (covering areas from real estate lending, personal investments, day to day banking and business account dealings among other complex transactions) I’ve always served my clients with the utmost professionalism, discretion and transparency. I also always exhaust every possible avenue before providing a conclusive answer, which translates into excellent recurring business relationships. My partnership with SafeBridge is a perfect combination because I will be able to apply my experience while utilizing the company’s vast resources to achieve even better results.