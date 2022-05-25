Rana Zavalat – Mortgage Agent & Client Care Specialist

I have a degree in Insurance management but my interest has been more in the Financial industry. I have been in this industry for more than 7 years as a mortgage agent, but I am able to provide a wide variety of financial solutions to fit each of my client’s needs.

I’ve always been a trusted advisor and a friend to all my clients and strive to build a lifetime relationship and not just a simple transaction.

My clients come first, and as a result, they are able to achieve more than they ever dreamed with their real estate investment.