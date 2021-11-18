Nick Giovannetti, CFP – Financial Planner, Atlantic Canada

Nick is passionate about helping emerging affluent entrepreneurs, executives and business owners preserve their wealth and multiply it using unique “hand-stitched wealth strategies”. Serving roughly 1000 households throughout his early career, Nick has partnered with SafeBridge Private Wealth to continue their journey of serving Canadians Coast to Coast.

Prior to joining SafeBridge Private Wealth, Nick was an international recording artist signed to labels in both Japan and Canada. You can also find his bands songs being covered by various artists throughout Europe. After leaving the music industry and shortly after Nick’s first son was born, he became passionate about helping Canadians with their wealth and finances. Nick spent his first 7 years in the financial industry with Desjardins Financial Security Independent Network where he was a Sales Manager, a Top Insurance Producer and among the Top in Overall Production within the Network.

Throughout 2019 and 2021, Nicks professional career began to take shape as he completed the Certified Financial Planner®, Chartered Life Underwriter® and Certified Health Insurance Specialist® designations through FP Canada and Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada. Nick was also invited to join as a Board Member with Advocis as a Membership Chair and GAMA Representative. Nick has been featured multiple times as a Keynote Speaker for National Events where common topics discussed include Financial Planning Innovations, Customer Experience, and How to better serve Canadians in this ever-evolving financial landscape.