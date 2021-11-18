Lloyd Mitchell – Financial Advisor, Alberta

Lloyd Mitchell began his career in 2006, and has obtained his Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Life Underwriter, and Certified Health Insurance Specialist designations.

Lloyd’s focus is on business development and working closely with clients on strategies to preserve their wealth. Lloyd specializes in complex corporate tax and estate planning solutions for HNW business owners, their families and professional corporations.

Lloyd sat in a volunteer position with Advocis Calgary (The Financial Advisors Association) for 5 years, and most recently joined the Estate Planning Council of Calgary (EPCC), in which like- minded professionals from various disciplines meet monthly to discuss various estate planning related issues.

Lloyd is originally from Red Deer, Alberta. He enjoys golf, laying guitar and snowboarding in the winter.