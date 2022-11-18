Kerri Nelligan – Business Development Manager

Prior to starting her career in the mortgage industry in 2004, Kerri worked with some of the top Institutional lenders on the investment side helping build Canadians wealth and educating them to be financially conscious. Using this knowledge, Kerri transitioned into the Mortgage industry where she earned her license continuing to work closely with high-net-worth clients referred by their Financial Advisors, giving her the expertise in dealing with BFS clients and Entrepreneurs who faced challenges in proving income. Having the exposure to both residential and commercial financing, it allowed her to educate her broker partners as a Business Development Manager for lenders in the alternative space.

With over 20 years of experience, Kerri decided to pursue the next stage in her career by joining the Safebridge team as their Business Development Manager helping to expand their continued success by building out their sales team!

Kerri is confident that with her demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry alongside her strong customer service background, she can use this knowledge to help guide and empower new and seasoned Mortgage Agents to grow their business and successes.