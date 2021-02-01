Kelly Buckingham – Mortgage Broker

Kelly has been in the mortgage industry since 2012. Her mortgage career started at Safebridge Financial and that is where she has recently returned due to its highly regarded place in the industry and it’s incredible team of industry professionals.

Helping her clients find the right mortgage product and delivering the highest quality customer experience are two of Kelly’s highest priorities. With the ever-changing mortgage industry landscape, it is important to ensure that the latest industry advice is being considered. Kelly assists her clients with everything from the purchase of their first home, to helping those with larger portfolios – such as cottage properties, second homes and rental properties.

Prior to the mortgage industry, Kelly worked as Business Development Manager at a Toronto-based wellness start-up. There, her primary role was the management of customer relations and delivering the highest quality customer service.

Having spent most of her life in Toronto, Kelly now lives in Prince Edward County with her husband Matt and two children, Isabelle and William.