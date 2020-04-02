Jade Alrayes – Mortgage Agent

My name is Jade Alrayes and I’m a mortgage agent with SafeBridge Financial Group. I have been providing mortgage options for over 15 years. My career started with TD Canada Trust as a financial and mortgage advisor.

As a Mortgage Agent I love working with my clients to find the best solution for their mortgage needs. Everyone’s situation is unique, which keeps my job interesting and fun.

From first time home buyers to second homes, vacation properties or refinances, I love getting to know clients and being a part of their home buying experience.

My focus is ensuring my clients understand the current real estate environment, the costs associated in purchasing, and all the potential advantages they gain through differing financing scenarios.

I am also fluent in Arabic and I have been involved in the community for so many years.