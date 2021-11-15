Jacob Manishevitz – Mortgage Broker

Jacob Manishevitz is your Mortgage Matchmaker. A dynamic industry professional with the tools to find the right lending solution for any client, Jacob is capable of working with everyone from first time home buyers to real estate investors. Whether you need a pre-approval, are ready to make an offer, or have already signed an agreement of purchase and sale, Jacob can get you the most affordable and effective mortgage for you to live comfortably as long as you own your home.

Clients benefit from Jacob’s expertise in the market, an ethic of dedication and transparency toward his work, and his ability to translate your personal and financial goals into a borrowing solution tailored to that vision. First time home buyers need the coaching and trust that Jacob brings to every relationship he builds, with the intention of creating long-term connections that will see homeowners, investors and corporations through every real estate transaction.

Jacob’s ultimate reason for being is to help others and give back to the people of the amazing country that has given him the opportunity to succeed. Many people struggle with their personal finances as a whole and Jacob’s goal is to make one part of it a little less stressful for all of his clients!