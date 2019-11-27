Caitlin Eason – Mortgage Agent

Caitlin joined the SafeBridge team in 2019. As a Mortgage Agent she is hard-working, determined and a creative thinker. It is her goal to educate homebuyers on their financing options and simplify what can be an exciting yet overwhelming process. Having been self-employed for over a decade, Caitlin is familiar with the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and takes pride in helping them achieve their dreams of homeownership.

Caitlin was born in Toronto but grew up in Kitchener-Waterloo. She moved back to the big city over 15 years ago and lives in Leslieville with her husband and children. In her spare time Caitlin loves to travel and try new foods. Caitlin is an avid supporter of the arts, particularly dance and theatre, and makes a point of approaching each day with a sense of humour.