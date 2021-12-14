Angelo Migliore – Mortgage Agent

While I’ve retired from the healthcare field after 30 years of serving the citizens of Toronto as a paramedic, real estate and its associated professions have always been of interest to me. Becoming a mortgage agent helps me create long term relationships and allows me to help my clients with the biggest and most important decision of their lives. I am dedicated to helping and giving back to the community and being able to work with so many lenders I am confident that I can find the right financial and mortgage plan for my clients.

In my free time I enjoy traveling, renovating, cooking and spending time with friends and family.