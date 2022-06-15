Andrew Synek – Mortgage Agent

Prior to joining SafeBridge, Andrew studied public policy and political science at Western where he received bachelor’s and master’s degrees. After graduating, he spent 15 years leading diverse sales and service teams, with more than 100 employees, managers, and supervisors reporting to him. Andrew prides himself on building productive relationships with clients and business partners. He is passionate about going as far as it takes to achieve optimal results and providing the best possible rates, products and features for every home purchase, mortgage renewal, and refinance transaction. Andrew and his wife have two children. They enjoy spending time outdoors, especially on bicycling trips with friends and family, and through their activity in community sports leagues.