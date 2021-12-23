Amanda Weatherby – Mortgage Agent

Amanda became an agent with Safebridge because she enjoys providing mortgage solutions for her clients. After dealing with mortgage agents on her own properties, she realized she wanted to help others going through this process. With a strong background in customer service and having access to numerous lenders, working with Amanda you can be sure you will be well taken care of!

When Amanda is not at home with her two teenagers and their mini goldendoodle, Guinness, you can find her on the golf course, where she is known to break 80 and celebrate with fine whiskey.