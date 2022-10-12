Afrooz Milani – Mortgage Agent

Having worked with one of Canada’s largest banks for over 15 years, Afrooz is well equipped to negotiate the best deal for her clients on ever transaction providing a memorable experience throughout. After a great deal of success, with millions in funded mortgages and thousands of satisfied clients she decided to leave the bank and join SafeBridge.

Afrooz made this change so that she is able to offer her clients with a wide variety of options for their mortgage and financial needs. Afrooz’s goal is to be able to provide her clients with the best advise and ensure her client understands every step along the way.

Afrooz’s hometown is Oakville, ON and she currently resides in Toronto, able to service all of Ontario. She holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from the University of Toronto and is fluent in English and Farsi.